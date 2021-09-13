Police in Peel Region are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly threw rocks and hurled hateful remarks at a family who was performing a faith ceremony in Mississauga on Saturday.

It happened in the area of Barbertown and Mississauga roads at approximately 5:30 p.m., police said.

At that time, police allege that two males approached a 44-year-old man and began shouting “derogatory and hateful remarks” at him. The man was also assaulted several times and rocks were thrown at him, police said.

The victim and his family were eventually able to return to their vehicle, which was damaged by the suspects who continued throwing rocks as they drove away, police allege.

The victim travelled to a hospital for his injuries, which police say were non-life-threatening. His wife and two young children were not injured.

The suspects are described by police as being 16 to 18 years of age with dark hair. One suspect is believed to be Caucasian and the other is believed to be Asian, police said.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah condemned the attack in a news release issued Monday.

“Being able to practice and celebrate one’s faith in peace and safety is a fundamental right here in Canada,” he said. “Hateful, deliberate acts such as this will not be tolerated and I can assure you that the appropriate resources are being allocated to identify those responsible.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.