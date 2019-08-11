

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police say the vehicle used by the suspects in the Parma Court shooting was found on fire in Vaughan on Saturday.



Emergency crews were called on Friday around 2:16 p.m. on 90 Parma Court, west of Victoria Park Avenue, for sound of gunshots.



Police said they located a man laying outside the address suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The victim has been identified as Kevin Reddick, 29, of Toronto. He is the city's 37th homicide victim this year.

Police later found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



Police said two suspects were seen exiting a Black Audi Q5 and began shooting.

Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis told reporters on Friday that the victims, who investigators believe knew each other, were sitting in front of a parkette having lunch when the shooting happened.



The suspects, police said, then got into the vehicle and drove off northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said the burned vehicle has been taken for forensic examination.

Investigators said they believe the victims were targeted and the shooting was related to street gangs.



Police are asking for anyone who may have knowledge of the shooting to contact them or Crime Stoppers.