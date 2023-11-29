Police are searching for two suspects after a home in Toronto’s east end was broken into and a number of personal items, including a vehicle, was stolen.

At about 6:45 a.m., police responded to a call for a break and enter in the Danforth Avenue and Woodbine Avenue area. Police say two suspects entered a house and stole a number of personal items along with car keys before fleeing the scene.

The suspects allegedly returned to the home a short time later to take the victim’s vehicle.

Police have released images requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two suspects.

The first suspect is described as a woman with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white jacket.

The second suspect is described as a medium build man with a goatee. At the time he was wearing a grey “Nike” hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a red baseball hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.