

The Canadian Press





Police in Sarnia, Ont., say a suspended officer has been charged with multiple offences, including assault and criminal harassment.

Police say they were called Friday to a dispute between two people who know each other, one of them a 47-year-old suspended constable.

They say the officer was arrested Sunday. He's also charged with animal cruelty and mischief.

Police say the constable has since been released on bail, with conditions.

Sarnia's police chief says in a statement that the officer has been suspended from duty since late August 2023 and remains barred from any police duties.

Chief Derek Davis says the constable is before the courts on charges stemming from an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, and disciplinary proceedings in that matter must wait until the court process is completed.

The chief says he has ordered a disciplinary investigation into the latest charges.

"These circumstances are deeply troubling to all our members, civilian and sworn, who continue to professionally serve our community every hour of every day," Davis wrote in the statement.

"The Sarnia Police Service remains committed to swiftly and transparently addressing these matters, within lawfully available legal frameworks.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.