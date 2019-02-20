

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A Progressive Conservative politician who was suspended today by Premier Doug Ford denies making disrespectful comments to parents of children with autism.

Dozens of parents were at the legislature today to voice concerns about a new autism program that they say provides inadequate funding for their kids to get the treatment they need.

Some parents say Progressive Conservative Randy Hillier told them "yada yada yada" as they attended question period.

Soon after, Ford issued a statement saying he has suspended Hillier indefinitely from the Tory caucus.

But Hillier says in a statement that he directed his comments to the NDP, not parents, and he apologizes to them if they felt otherwise.

Hillier says the NDP -- who had invited many of the parents to the legislature today -- is exploiting those families.