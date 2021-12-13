Suspicious death in Hamilton now ruled a homicide
Hamilton police file photo.
Published Monday, December 13, 2021 7:16AM EST
Police say the suspicious death of a man in his 20s in Hamilton this morning has now been ruled a homicide.
Investigators say the incident occurred near Covington Street and Barton Street East.
Officers with the major crime unit along with the unit that investigates fail-to-remain collisions have been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the death.
Police have not released the name or age of the victim.
