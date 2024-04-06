Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead in North York Saturday morning.

Police say that they responded to a call about a man with serious injuries on the roadway in the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at 6:19 a.m. Life saving measures were preformed, however the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are not releasing much detail about the incident at this point and have said that circumstances surrounding the death are unknown. However, the death has been deemed suspicious in nature, and the force’s homicide unit will be investigating.

Police say to expect traffic delays in the area, as the investigation is ongoing.