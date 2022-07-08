Suspicious death investigation underway after person found deceased in laneway in city's east end
A police vehicle is shown at the scene of a suspicious death investigation in a laneway in Toronto's Upper Beaches neighbourhood on Friday morning.
Published Friday, July 8, 2022 7:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 8, 2022 7:57AM EDT
Police have launched a suspicious death investigation after an individual was found deceased in a laneway in Toronto’s Upper Beaches neighbourhood on Thursday night.
The person was found suffering from a serious injury in a laneway near Gerrard Street and Woodbine Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., police say.
They were then pronounced deceased on scene.
A cause of death has not been provided but police say the circumstances “appear suspicious.”
Forensics officers are currently combing the scene for evidence.