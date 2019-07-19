A suspicious death investigation is underway after some sort of incident in Orillia on Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that officers were dispatched to the Davey Street area at around 5:50 a.m. for a report of an injured person outside a residence.

They say that a female victim was located and was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

She has since been identified as 45-year-old Tracy Reid.

“The investigation into this death is continuing by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services,” OPP said in a press release issued on Friday night. “Additional information will be released only as it becomes available.”

A post mortem examination has not yet been conducted.