Suspicious fire at Oshawa apartment building leaves elderly woman dead: police
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 8:01PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 10:22PM EDT
A fire at an Oshawa apartment building that left an elderly woman dead has been deemed suspicious by investigators.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to the building, located in the area of Simcoe Street North and Taunton Road East, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The female victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators said the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.
Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted overnight and into Monday morning.