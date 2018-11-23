

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Multiple buildings on the campus of Ryerson University were evacuated for much of Friday morning due to a suspicious package investigation.

Police say that the package was found by Ryerson security guards who were doing rounds in the area of Bond Street and Gould Street on Friday morning.

Insp. Peter Moreira said Ryerson guards said the package was emitting some sort of sound, which prompted them to call police.

Six campus buildings adjacent to that intersection were evacuated out of an “abundance of caution,” police said.

Moreira said the item turned out to be an alarm that could be attached to a bicycle or a computer which makes a beeping noise when it is touched.

The Toronto police aCBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) team was sent to the scene, with a tracked robot and bomb disposal technicians clad in heavy body armour.

Bond Street is closed from Dundas to Gould streets and Gould Street is closed from Victoria to Bond streets. The roads were to reopen over the noon hour.

The investigation comes as Finance Minister Bill Morneau participates in a panel discussion at the Sears Atrium George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre on Ryerson's campus. That building is not one of the ones that has been evacuated.