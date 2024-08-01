Highway 400 near Barrie was closed for about three hours Thursday after police found a suspicious package in a disabled vehicle.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Mapleview Drive shortly after 11 a.m. for a traffic complaint.

“During the investigation, officers identified the potential of a suspicious package containing explosive materials in the vehicle,” OPP said.

As a result, the highway was closed in both directions between Innisfil Beach Road and Mapleview Drive while police investigated.

Several OPP units, including the explosive devices team, attended the scene and found no explosive materials in the vehicle.

No one was physically injured in the incident, but the driver, a 42-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital for medical assessment, OPP said.

The highway reopened just after 2 p.m.