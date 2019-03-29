

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are at the scene of a Harwood-area high school after a suspicious package was found outside of the building on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to Blessed Archbishop Romero Catholic Secondary School, located near Humber Boulevard South and Avon Avenue, after an unknown package was found on school property at around 2:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire Services, police, and the Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRNE) unit have been called in to investigate.

The area has been blocked off to traffic for the investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

The package was found near the doors closest to a daycare inside the school, Shazia Vlahos, a spokesperson for the Toronto Catholic District School Board, told CP24.

Vlahos said there are still children in the school but they have been asked to relocate from the daycare to the opposite side of the building.

Staff are in the process of notifying parents about the incident and are asking that they pick up their children as soon as possible.

Permits have been cancelled for all of those who were given permission to use the building after school hours.