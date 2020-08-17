Toronto police have neutralized a suspicious package found in the Yorkville area Monday afternoon.

At around 1 a.m., police responded to reports of an unidentified package near Avenue Road and Webster Avenue.

A chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive team attended the scene to neutralize the item.

It is unknown what the suspicious package contained.

Driver's and pedestrians are being asked to avoid the area.

Road closures from Avenue Rd. to Davenport Rd to Webster Ave. are in effect but are expected to reopen shortly.