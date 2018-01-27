

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man has life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a SUV and a dump truck.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. in the intersection of Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues.

Police say that the SUV driver was trapped following the collision and had to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency crews.

He was then rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Police are investigates the circumstances surrounding the collision.