SUV and dump truck collide in city's east end, one person in life-threatening condition
Emergency workers are shown at the scene of a serious collision at Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 6:27AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 27, 2018 8:00AM EST
A man has life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a SUV and a dump truck.
The accident happened just after 1 a.m. in the intersection of Victoria Park and Eglinton avenues.
Police say that the SUV driver was trapped following the collision and had to be extricated from his vehicle by emergency crews.
He was then rushed to hospital via emergency run.
Police are investigates the circumstances surrounding the collision.