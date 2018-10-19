

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Highway 7 have reopened between Leslie Street and Highway 404 in Markham after a collision involving a transport truck.

Police say that an SUV was headed eastbound on Highway 7 near Commerce Valley Drive at around 2:35 a.m. when it sideswiped the transport truck.

As a result of the collision, the transport trunk’s fuel tank ruptured, causing diesel to spill onto the roadway. Meanwhile, the SUV careened of the roadway and struck a light pole before rolling over.

The force of the impact was so significant that it tore a wheel and axle off the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was initially taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police later confirmed to CP24 that they have since been taken into custody on suspicion of drug-impaired driving.

The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleaned up from the diesel spill but reopened at around 7:30 a.m.