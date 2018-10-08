SUV driver killed in crash involving pickup truck in Brant County
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 8, 2018 6:08AM EDT
BRANT COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening in Brant County.
They say the driver of an SUV was killed when his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at Newport Road and Soursprings Road.
Investigators say 42-year-old Owen Crawford of Haldimand County was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup driver wasn't injured.
No other information was immediately released.