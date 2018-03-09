SUV fire in parking lot near Lawrence and Keele was likely arson: police
An SUV that caught on fire following a suspected act of arson is shown outside a plaza near Lawrence Avenue and Keele Street. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 5:34AM EST
Police say that an SUV fire at a plaza parking lot in the city’s Amesbury neighbourhood was likely an act of arson.
The fire outside the plaza near Lawrence Avenue and Keele Street was first reported at around 1:20 a.m.
No injuries were reported as a result.
Police say that investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the area for clues as to the identity of the party or parties responsible.