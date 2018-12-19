

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Welland man has been charged in connection with a near miss in Richmond Hill last week where an SUV plowed into a bus shelter, narrowly missing two people standing inside it.

At 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, York Regional police say they were called to Bayview Avenue and the Highway 407 ramp for a report of a collision.

Video seized by investigators shows a black Dodge Durango SUV sliding off of the roadway and striking a bus shelter, shattering its glass as two people shuffle away.

The people who dodged the collision left the scene prior to police arriving.

Officers arrested the driver of the SUV, identified as Wayne Quinlan, 49.

He was charged with one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle — drug.

Quinlan is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Jan. 4.

Investigators are asking anyone who saw the SUV in the moments prior to the collision to contact them.