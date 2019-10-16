Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton Friday for climate strike
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg walks off the stage after addressing the Climate Strike in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The Alberta government won't seek out a meeting with teen Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, but Environment Minister Jason Nixon says he hopes she takes the time to learn about the province's oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019 2:12PM EDT
EDMONTON - Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is planning to be at the Alberta legislature Friday for a climate strike.
Climate Justice Edmonton says the 16-year-old Stockholm student will join activists in a march from a downtown Edmonton park to a rally at the legislature.
Thunberg is currently touring North America and took to social media on the weekend to say she will be visiting Alberta in the coming days.
The teen has been making international headlines, meeting with politicians and leading protests demanding governments take action to address climate change.
Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon has said that the Alberta government won't seek out a meeting with Thunberg, but hopes she takes time to learn how the province has some of the greenest oil and gas rules in the world.
Alberta NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley has urged the government to meet with Thunberg as part of a larger commitment to embrace climate change as a reality and to do something about it