A swimmer who was pulled from Lake Ontario near the Scarborough Bluffs on Monday has been pronounced deceased at the hospital, say Toronto police.

The incident happened at Bluffers Park Beach, which is south of Kingston Road and west of McCowan Road.

Toronto police said they were called to that area shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of someone in the water needing help. They said that the person may have fallen off a personal watercraft.

In an update posted on X, police said that updated information suggests that the person was on a floatation device that deflated in the water.

Toronto fire assisted with the search.

A media officer later told CTV News Toronto that the victim is a male in his 20s.