

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Tactical officers are conducting a thorough search of a school near High Park this afternoon after police say witnesses reported seeing a former student with a firearm inside the school.

Toronto police were first dispatched to Western Technical Commercial School, located near Bloor Street and Runnymede Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving a call about a male that was seen “with some type of firearm.”

“Some people reported seeing an individual possibly with a handgun. There was confirmation that the handgun was seen. There isn’t an active shooter situation going on right now in the school,” Sgt. Sal Granata told reporters outside the school on Thursday afternoon.

“But we have to ensure the safety of the students, the teachers, and or course the officers that are here."

Granata added that no injuries have been reported and everyone inside the school is in a "safe situation."

He said the person police are searching for has been described as a “male, non-white” who is approximately 18 years old and is about five-foot-eight. Granata also said the male is a former student of the school.

According to Granata, tactical officers are currently doing a “top to bottom” sweep of the high school, which is currently under lockdown.

“We are trying to secure all video available to us,” Granata said.

Ursula Franklin Academy and The Student School, which are connected to Western Technical Commercial School, are also under a lockdown.

Granata said police have not been able to confirm if the item that was seen is actually a firearm or if the male is still inside the school.

Anthony Vandyke, the principal of Western Technical Commercial School, said the male was reportedly seen with a firearm inside one of the school's entrances.

It remains unclear how long the lockdown orders will remain in effect.

"Once the police clear the building, any student that wishes to leave is able to leave," Georgia Gallagher, the principal of Ursula Franklin Academy said outside the school.

A staging area has been set up for parents at the Runnymede Library where police will provide updates as they become available.

One woman whose grandchild attends the Children's Creative Corner daycare located inside the building told CTV News Toronto at the scene that the whole situation is “scary.”

“I am terrified, I am shaking,” she said.

Runnymede Public School, Annette Street Public School and Humberside Collegiate Institute have also been placed under hold and secure orders due to the ongoing investigation.

Keele Street Public School was under a hold and secure order at one point, however that order has since been lifted.