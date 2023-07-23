A severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain has been issued for Toronto.

Environment Canada said large, up to nickel-sized hail is expected on Sunday afternoon, which can damage property and cause injury.

Strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, according to Environment Canada.

“Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” the weather agency said.

Southwest of Toronto, in the Dunnville - Caledonia area, a thunderstorm warning has also been issued.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.