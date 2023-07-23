'Take cover': Severe thunderstorm warning, nickel-sized hail coming to Toronto
FILE - A person looks out over Lake Ontario as a thunderstorm rolls through in Toronto on Thursday, August 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Sunday, July 23, 2023 2:48PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2023 3:04PM EDT
A severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain has been issued for Toronto.
Environment Canada said large, up to nickel-sized hail is expected on Sunday afternoon, which can damage property and cause injury.
Strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, according to Environment Canada.
“Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” the weather agency said.
Southwest of Toronto, in the Dunnville - Caledonia area, a thunderstorm warning has also been issued.
This is a breaking news story. More information to come.