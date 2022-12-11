Environment Canada has issued winter travel advisories for several regions in the Greater Toronto Area, including Halton and York Region.

Issued shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, the weather warnings advise the public to expect heavy snowfall up to 10 centimetres, reduced visibility in heavy snow, and the possibility of freezing drizzle.

Caledon along with Newmarket, Georgina, Pickering, Oshawa, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Vaughan, and Richmond Hill are all included in the statements, which point to a risk of freezing drizzle that is expected to end early this morning and at-times heavy snow ending early Sunday evening.

Some of the other affected areas include Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Orillia, Belleville, Cobourg, Orangeville, Innisfil, Shelburne, Hanover, Owen Sound, Blue Mountain, Kingston, Napanee, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Peterborough, and Kawartha Lakes.

This wintry weather stems from a low-pressure system that is set to move through the area today, the national weather agency said.

“Snow at times heavy will continue increase in coverage through the morning easing to flurries this afternoon,” said Environment Canada.

“This risk for freezing drizzle will subside early this morning. If freezing drizzle does occur, a thin layer of ice may be present underneath a layer of snow.”

People are being advised to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas and to slow down when driving in slippery conditions.

“Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the agency noted.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Toronto police are also advising drivers to be extra mindful of the winter weather and road conditions.

WINTER WEATHER/ROAD CONDITIONS:

As the city experiences winter weather and snowfall accumulation today, drivers are reminded to slow down, maintain a safe following distance, and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. ^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2022

