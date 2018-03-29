

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





A takedown on Highway 401 Thursday evening ended with four people in custody and a gun being seized.

Toronto police say someone called to say they saw a person with a gun inside a vehicle on Highway 401 near Dufferin Street shortly before 8 p.m.

Several police cars tried to locate the vehicle and managed to pull over a suspect on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Warden Avenue, disrupting traffic in the area for about an hour.

Four suspects were taken into custody and a gun was seized at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identities or ages of those placed in custody.