

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A union representing 55,000 school support workers is set to begin a work-to-rule campaign on Monday after the latest round of talks with the province ended without resolution on Sunday.

“It is deeply disappointing that CUPE has decided to end talks this weekend, and proceed with a partial withdrawal of services, despite a limited number of outstanding items at the table,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement.

The province, CUPE, and the Council of Trustees’ Associations agreed to hold bargaining sessions this weekend after the looming work-to-rule campaign became public.

The union representing custodians, office workers, and early childhood educators have said it is willing to put the job action on hold if the province withdraws certain concessions at the bargaining table.

They also want the province to reverse cuts they have made to the education system. These include increases to average class sizes, shifts towards online learning models and a gradual reduction in the number of working teachers.

“The Ford provincial government and the Council of Trustees' Associations refused to bargain a fair collective agreement that protects services for students,” the union said Sunday evening in a news release

Lecce said their offer addressed compensation, job security and funding for additional staff. However, the minister said the issue of rising absenteeism remained unsolved.

“The Crown and the employers tabled a reasonable offer and expanded our offer through the negotiations with one interest in mind: landing a deal that keeps our kids in class,” he said.

“The Crown and the Council of Trustees’ Associations (CTA) have been and will continue to negotiate in good faith. We remain fully committed to resuming discussions with CUPE to reach an agreement quickly to provide predictability to parents and students,” said Lecce.

He said they have asked for additional bargaining dates to bring everyone back to the table.

The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, which represents public district school boards and public school authorities across Ontario, said in a statement that they are committed to negotiation with CUPE to achieve an agreement.

“We had hoped to avoid significant job action by CUPE. We believe that we are seeking fair changes that support ill and injured employees while maintaining the educational experience of students through decreasing rates of absenteeism.”

In a document obtained by CP24 on Wednesday, CUPE outlined several instructions to its members relating to the impending job action.

If the work-to-rule campaign goes ahead, CUPE has instructed its members not to attend training sessions on unpaid time, not to answer calls or texts from supervisors outside of work hours, and not to volunteer for unpaid activities, such as clubs and coaching.

In a letter to parents, the Toronto District School Board said schools will remain open during the job action.

The board stated that CUPE will partially withdraw from services which includes not sweeping hallways, office areas and gymnasiums, not doing school compost or recycling programs, not cutting grass, shovelling or completing other ground maintenance duties, and not collecting or accepting money for school-related initiatives and funding.

"We remain hopeful that negotiations between CUPE, the Government of Ontario and public school boards will soon result in a new collective agreement," the TDSB said in a statement.