Talks between the province and the union representing Ontario’s public high school teachers appear to have broken down after just one day.

The two sides sat down Monday under a media blackout in an effort to negotiate a new contract to end a months-long labour dispute that has resulted in a series of single-day strikes by teachers.

Two days of bargaining were scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday. However Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s office confirmed Monday evening that with little prospect of agreement, a mediator has cancelled talks for Tuesday.

Public high school teachers have been without a contract since August.

