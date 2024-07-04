'Talks have broken down': Union not hopeful deal will be reached with LCBO as deadline nears
Published Thursday, July 4, 2024 11:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2024 5:20PM EDT
The union representing LCBO workers say it is not hopeful a deal will be reached ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
In a statement released just after 5 p.m., the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents 10,000 LCBO employees, said “talks have broken down.”
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.