Tanker truck rollover shut down part of Hwy. 401 in Mississauga
The eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Mavis Road due to a collision. (Twitter/ OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 2, 2019 7:43AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 2, 2019 4:50PM EDT
A tanker truck rollover shut down a portion of Highway 401 in Mississauga for several hours on Sunday morning.
The incident occurred near Mavis Road shortly after 4 a.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the double fuel tanker was loaded with diesel and approximately 23,000 litres of fuel spilled onto the highway.
The cleanup was complete around 2 p.m.
No injuries were reported in the incident.