

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A tanker truck rollover shut down a portion of Highway 401 in Mississauga for several hours on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred near Mavis Road shortly after 4 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the double fuel tanker was loaded with diesel and approximately 23,000 litres of fuel spilled onto the highway.

The cleanup was complete around 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.