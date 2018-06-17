

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews are battling a two-alarm fire at a restaurant in Little Italy.

The fire broke out at a restaurant located in a two-story building on College Street near Grace Street at around 2:10 p.m.

The building is located in a part of the neighbourhood that is closed to traffic for the Taste of Little Italy Festival.

Toronto Fire Services says that the main body of the fire has been knocked down but that more work is needed to ensure the blaze is fully extinguished and does not spread to adjoining structures through the roof.

They say that a vent saw will be used by firefighters to cut into the roof of the structure.

No injuries have been reported so far.