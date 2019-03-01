

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A tattoo artist charged with sexual assault for alleged incidents north of Toronto is now facing a similar charge in the city itself.

Toronto police say Kevin Proulx, 44, is facing one count of sexual assault after an alleged incident in a west-end tattoo studio on Valentine's Day.

Police confirm Proulx is the same artist arrested by York regional police earlier this week and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Those charges are related to two separate alleged incidents that police say took place in Markham, Ont., in 2016.

York police have said that Proulx worked throughout the Greater Toronto Area as a tattoo artist.

They said they believe there may be other alleged victims and have urged anyone with information to come forward.