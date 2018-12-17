

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Incoming OPP commissioner Ron Taverner has rescinded his resignation from the Toronto Police Service.

Taverner, who was originally supposed to take over as commissioner of the OPP today, resigned from the Toronto Police Service on Friday but Toronto police Const. Meaghan Gray confirmed this morning that he rescinded his resignation papers over the weekend.

"That was considered and approved by the chief of police last night and today he resumes his role as unit commander of our northwest district," Gray told CP24.

The news comes after Taverner sent an email to Community Safety Minister Sylvia Jones asking that his appointment as OPP commissioner be delayed until the integrity commissioner completes an investigation into Premier Doug Ford’s involvement in the hiring.

The appointment has been heavily scrutinized given the premier’s longtime friendship with Taverner. NDP MPP Kevin Yarde has asked the integrity commissioner to investigate Ford’s role in selecting Taverner.

Meanwhile, Ford contends that he had “zero influence” in Taverner’s appointment.

One of the concerns raised by the opposition is that the qualifications for the position were altered after the job was posted.

The initial job posting required those applying for the commissioner's position to have served at the rank of deputy police chief or higher or assistant commissioner or higher in a major police service, experience Taverner did not have.

The government later lowered the experience required for the position after the job was posted.

It is not clear how long Taverner intends to stay on at the Toronto Police Service.

"It was the right thing for Mr. Taverner to do, to step aside from this appointment at least until the investigations have occurred and we get the bottom of what’s happened," Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Monday.

"If Mr. Taverner is now looking to have his old job back because he is suspecting that his appointment will be scuttled permanently than that is a decision he’s made based on information he has. I certainly don’t have any further information to that."