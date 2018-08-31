

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 62-year-old taxi driver has been accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger in the West Queen West neighbourhood before stealing and using her credit card at multiple places.

According to Toronto police, the 32-year-old woman got into a taxi in the area of Queen Street West and Tecumseth Street at around 4 a.m. on Aug. 25.

Investigators said she was sexually assaulted by the driver of the taxi at the time.

The driver then allegedly took the woman’s credit card and made multiple purchases at various places, officers said.

Golam Mustafa, of Toronto, surrendered to police on Wednesday. He was subsequently charged with one count of sexual assault, nine counts of fraud under $5,000, nine counts of using a stolen credit card, and nine counts of possession of stolen property.

Mustafa was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.