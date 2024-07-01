Toronto police are investigating a taxi driver that was stabbed Friday evening.

Police said the incident happened at around 7:48 p.m. at The Esplanade at Lower Sherbourne Street.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said Sherbourne Street is closed southbound at The Esplanade.

The suspect fled the scene. Police describe him as a 25-to-30-year-old Black male with long cornrows. He was wearing no shirt, camo shorts, no shoes and white socks, police said.

Police are investigating.