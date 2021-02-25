A taxi driver was injured after being stabbed during a robbery in Mississauga.

Peel police said it happened in the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street West just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The driver was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects fled the area on foot. Two men were later taken into custody.

Dundas Street West is closed between Hurontario Street and Confederation Parkway while police investigate.