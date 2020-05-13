The taxi industry is renewing its call for clearer and stronger messaging from the city on the transportation of people who have or might have COVID-19.

Kristine Hubbard, the operations manager of Beck Taxi, said they continue to see people with coronavirus symptoms take a taxi or rideshare, ignoring public health guidance to stay home.

“I think that (drivers) do deserve at least that explicit messaging to people don’t get into a taxi or a ride, hail vehicle if you have symptoms,” she said

“We need to hear this from the city because there’s clearly confusion among the public.”

Hubbard first raised the issue in April after she said she found out that the city had been advising people needing tests to use a cab as one option.

In response, city officials said they would work with taxi companies to develop COVID-19 protocols for taxi and rideshare vehicles.

The city also released interim guidance that includes recommendations to help reduce the risk of exposure to the virus in cabs.

Yet, since then, Hubbard said little has changed as their drivers continue to report customers riding their cabs without disclosing that they have COVID-19 or have symptoms of the virus.

Hubbard said their drivers will only learn about the customer’s condition after they’ve been dropped off and call the company.

“We had one today who let the driver know (about their condition) actually mid-trip,” she said.

Hubbard said the city should request staff at assessment centres to ask those who have tested positive how they are getting home.

“We need to make sure we understand what has to be done and that drivers know what’s happening,” she said.

“They are essential workers, and they need to be treated with the same kind of respect and transparency.”

Hubbard said the city should continuously push the message out to stop the spread of COVID-19.

City spokesperson Brad Ross said they continue to have a discussion with Hubbard on the issue.

“When Ms. Hubbard first raised this issue in the media, the city, the mayor and the medical officer of health all provided clear information at a daily media update and encouraged anyone booking a taxi who suspected they had COVID-19 or were about to be tested for COVID-19, to disclose that to the taxi company,” Ross said.

“They were also advised to wear a mask, ride in the back and open the windows.”