

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling its Taylor Farms brand Maple Bourbon Chopped Kit due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled product was sold in 315g packages with a best before date of Dec. 11, 2021.

The salad kits were distributed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Consumers are advised to either throw the product out or return it to the place of purchase.

So far there have been no reported illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and in rare cases severe arthritis.