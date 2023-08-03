Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.

The mega pop star's team announced on Thursday that the Eras Tour is booking its first show in Canada in November 2024.

Canadian fans were left in the lurch when Swift announced 40 new dates for her Eras Tour in June, including Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia – skipping Canada entirely.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era �� Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

This is a breaking news story. More to come.