Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is finally coming to Toronto
Published Thursday, August 3, 2023 10:10AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 3, 2023 10:10AM EDT
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
The mega pop star's team announced on Thursday that the Eras Tour is booking its first show in Canada in November 2024.
Canadian fans were left in the lurch when Swift announced 40 new dates for her Eras Tour in June, including Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia – skipping Canada entirely.
