Taylor Swift has joined the roster of celebrities making appearances at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The singer-songwriter turned writer-director will screen her short film, All Too Well: The Short Film, in a 35mm screening for the first time ever at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Following the screening, Swift will discuss “filmmaking and the visual aspects of her music” with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey.

“In addition to music, Swift has long been a visual storyteller,” TIFF said on their website.

“From influencing the edits of her music videos, to writing the treatments herself and then making the jump to director, she has defined a distinct style that extends out of her songwriting.”

Tickets for the event, dubbed 'In Conversation with... Taylor Swift,' go on sale to the public on Sept. 5, while select TIFF members will have access to tickets on Sept. 3.

Anyone looking to attend Swift’s event will need to ensure they purchase a premium ticket.

The festival begins on Sept. 8.