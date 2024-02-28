A 26-year-old man recently charged in connection with an online child luring investigation is on leave from his job at the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB).

"The accused’s position was an education assistant, and the individual currently is not working at the TCDSB,“ a spokesperson for the board told CP24.com on Wednesday.

"We are cooperating with Toronto Police Service as they conduct their investigation and do not have additional information to share at this time."

On Feb. 22, members of Toronto police’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and 23 Division executed a Criminal Code search warrant in central Etobicoke, near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Tyler Pennells, 26, of Etobicoke, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of luring a child under 16 years and one count each of invitation to sexual touching and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

Investigators allege that the accused was using the names Tyler Pennells and Tyler Christopher Pennells on various social media platforms.

Police believe there may be more victims and have released an image of the accused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.