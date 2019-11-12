

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto Community Housing says it is reviewing the circumstances around a young girl’s death after she was fatally struck by an air conditioning unit that fell from an eighth-storey apartment in Scarborough.

Officers were called to a TCHC apartment complex on Lawrence Avenue East, near Mossbank Drive, shortly before 4 p.m. Monday following the incident.

Police said a woman was entering the complex with her three children when an AC unit came out of the window of an eighth-floor apartment.

The AC unit, police said, landed directly on the woman’s two-year-old daughter.

The injured toddler was rushed to hospital in critical condition but she later died from her injuries.

Friends and family have identified the little girl as Crystal.

In a statement Tuesday, TCH said that it is “deeply saddened” by the girl’s “tragic” death.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences,” the corporation said in a statement.

“Toronto Community Housing staff attended at the building yesterday alongside Toronto Police Service to investigate what took place and we continue to review this incident. We will take any appropriate action once the facts are known.”

The statement said that TCHC staff are onsite at the building today to assist tenants who require support.

Sherene Bromfield, who lives in the building, said she was in her apartment on Monday afternoon when she heard "screaming."

"I ran on my balcony and I looked over and I could see her trying to revive her daughter," Bromfield told CTV News Toronto.

The girl’s two siblings, who are ages five and seven, watched the tragic incident unfold.

Investigators searched for witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage to try and determine the sequence of events.

Police said Tuesday that they have wrapped up their preliminary investigation and no criminal charges are expected to be laid for the time being.

TCH says they offered program to switch out AC units a year ago

A Toronto Community Housing spokesperson said Tuesday that a program run at the building in the summer of 2018 offered to swap out window-mounted air conditioners for floor models, free of charge.

“It's a safety issue,” TCH spokesperson Bruce Malloch told The Canadian Press. “A floor model will not fall out of a window and (they) are also more energy efficient and that has a safety component as well - not to overload the wires.”

He said TCH recognizes that air conditioning units “can have a serious safety risk if they are not properly installed.”

TCH tenants have to obtain permission from their landlord before installing AC units and the units have to be installed by a professional who complies with safety regulations, Malloch said.

Mayor John Tory offered his condolences Tuesday and vowed that the city would conduct a “thorough” investigation into the tragic incident.

- With files from The Canadian Press