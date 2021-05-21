Several residents at a Toronto Community Housing building in North York were evacuated after some floors were flooded due to a broken pipe.

Fire crews were called to the seniors building in the area of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East.

In a video posted on Twitter, firefighters are seen using mops and shovels to push the water out of the building.

14 firefighters in north command D shift to push water out of a TCHC seniors bldg after broken pipe incident. pic.twitter.com/yz9ry78fVq — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) May 21, 2021

Toronto Fire said the broken pipe was part of the building’s sprinkler system. It is not known how the pipe was damaged.

The burst pipe flooded several floors, prompting a brief evacuation. Affected residents have since been allowed to return to their units.

Toronto Fire said the building is currently without water and there is no word when it will come back.