TCHC building in North York briefly evacuated after pipe bursts
4000 Don Mills Road is seen in this undated drone shot.
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 8:21PM EDT
Several residents at a Toronto Community Housing building in North York were evacuated after some floors were flooded due to a broken pipe.
Fire crews were called to the seniors building in the area of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East.
In a video posted on Twitter, firefighters are seen using mops and shovels to push the water out of the building.
Toronto Fire said the broken pipe was part of the building’s sprinkler system. It is not known how the pipe was damaged.
The burst pipe flooded several floors, prompting a brief evacuation. Affected residents have since been allowed to return to their units.
Toronto Fire said the building is currently without water and there is no word when it will come back.