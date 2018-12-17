

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





The CEO of Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) has been put on administrative leave as a third-party review is launched into the procurement of a contract, which was deemed to “not follow existing regulations.”

Kathy Milsom and an unnamed employee, who both oversaw the contract with management consultant agency Orchango, are being placed on leave as the review is processed, the TCHC board of directors said in a statement issued on Monday.

“We hold ourselves to higher standards and, as a result, the board has directed TCHC to terminate the contract with Orchango effective immediately,” the statement said. “As the review into this matter is ongoing, current CEO Kathy Milsom and the employee who oversaw this request for proposal process have been placed on administrative leave.”

The contract was meant to help reorganize the public housing agency.

The statement added these actions are “not disciplinary, but part of a prudent effort to ensure the independence and integrity of the ongoing review.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory said TCHC has “taken decisive action.”

“The good governance of all city agencies is essential and requires that everyone involved with these organizations is held to the highest standards,” he said in a statement. “I believe the board has made the right decision.”

Vice president Sheila Penny will assume the role as president and CEO, effective immediately.

“We remain committed to transparency regarding this process and will keep our employees, tenants and the public updated on a resolution on this matter,” the board of directors said.

Milsom previously served as the president and CEO of the Technical Standards and Safety Authority and the Canada Lands Company. She has also sat on several boards, including the Greater Toronto Airport Authority.

In August 2017, Milsom replaced the public housing agency’s previous CEO, Kevin Marshman. Marshman, who is currently the chair of the TCHC board, stepped into the role of CEO on a temporary basis in April 2017 following the abrupt resignation of interim president and CEO Greg Spearn.