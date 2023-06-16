Some TD customers are taking to social media after not receiving their paycheques as usual.

Twitter users reported issues with the Canadian bank en masse on Friday morning, threatening to switch to one of the business’ competitors after not receiving their paycheques due to a system failure on TD’s end.

So everyone using Td Bank didn’t get paid today?? Let’s cry together please — Toritse�� (@Opetoritse_xo) June 16, 2023

In a tweet, TD confirmed they are “aware of” the issue, saying they have “escalated” the issue and initiated further investigation.

The extent of the issue is not known, though users of the website DownDetector flagged hundreds of issues on Friday. Approximately 85 per cent of those issues pertained to the interruption of deposits, while about eight per cent had to do with the transfer of funds and seven per cent had to do with online banking.

The bank has not yet released an estimate for when the problem might be fixed.