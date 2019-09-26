

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





The Toronto District School Board say students who want to take part in a climate change rally at Queen’s Park on Friday will not be penalized for adding their voice to the global movement.

The rally, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., is one of a series of protests that have been held across the world as part of a “global climate strike.”

While it is not sanctioned by the TDSB, school board spokesperson Shari Schwartz-Maltz said that they are going to make it easier for students who have parental permission to attend the event.

She said that schools are not scheduling any tests, assessments, and students will not be penalized for missing assignments.

“They are the voice of the future, and we like to listen to them. They are curious, they are interested,” said Schwartz-Maltz. “Their interest and passion is something we need to care about.”

While the TDSB says they are behind their students, safety is their first concern and they will be tracking permission from parents and tracking absences.

Speaking an unrelated event on Thursday morning, Mayor John Tory expressed support for the climate rally, saying it is a sign of a healthy city.

“It’s a welcomed demonstration,” he said, adding that the city has its own “heightened concerns” about climate change and Toronto’s future. “I hope it all goes smoothly and everybody learns from it.”

A number of recent climate change rallies held around the world have been inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg, who spoke at the United Nations climate action summit earlier this week, has motivated youth around the world to press their respective governments for action on fighting climate change.