

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The chair of the Toronto District School Board says it is unclear how the Ford government’s cuts to specialized school programs across the province will impact the board financially.

“We know some programs have been cut. We know some have been changed. We know some are the same and there is a large group that we have received no information on,” Robin Pilkey, chair of the TDSB, said Sunday.

Elementary and secondary schools across the province will feel the cuts, which according to multiple media outlets total $25 million.

At the TDSB, the cuts impact 11 grants through the fund Education Programming- Other (EPO), Pilkey said.

According to Pilkey, one of the grants that has been cancelled includes the after-school initiative Focus on Youth Toronto, which aims to support children and youth in Toronto’s inner city areas.

A program which supports racialized students and an in-class tutoring program are also among the cancelled or not continued grants.

Seventeen grants will continue as planned and Pilkey said 14 grants that were announced in March were not even mentioned in the letter school board administrators received from the ministry on Friday night.

“The way these grants work, they often highlight the government’s priorities and they are for specific items. So we would have been told in March that we were getting these grants,” Pilkey noted.

“We would certainly hope that the government is going to keep the school boards whole, that the money that has been spent up until now will be provided by the government because that information is not clear yet.”

Speaking to The Toronto Star, a spokesperson for the minister of education said the EPO grant “has a long track record of wasteful spending, overspending, and millions of dollars of unfunded commitments.”

Pilkey said in the coming weeks, trustees and school administrators will be looking at exactly how this will impact the board financially.

"We will be getting information in early January about what the exact implications of this have been for us," she added. "(We will be) seeing what is going to change in terms of staffing and programming."