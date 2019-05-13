

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto District School Board trustees will be handed a proposed budget plan outlining reductions and changes to the delivery of services and programs amid a projected multi-million dollar shortfall at a meeting held on Monday afternoon.

The meeting is being held in the wake of the school board announcing at the end of last month that it is projecting a $54.4 million deficit.

“Each year, TDSB trustees and staff work together to pass a balanced budget that best supports the achievement and well-being of all students,” the school board’s website reads. “The TDSB’s annual operating budget is approximately $3.4 billion and we are committed to using these resources responsibly and effectively.”

In a news release issued on April 25, the TDSB said the projected loss comes in the wake of “changes to the funding handed down by the Ministry of Education.”

“We don’t have all the details yet, but what we do know is that we will be facing budget pressures that we won’t be able to easily absorb without some tough decisions,” TDSB chair Robin Pilkey said in the news release. “We will be working hard to ensure our students feel the impact of this projected deficit as little as possible.”

The province announced on April 26 that the amount of money school boards receive per student was being cut. At the time, Pilkey said this would mean a $21.2 million funding reduction for the TDSB.

Back in March, Education Minister Lisa Thompson announced that the average class size in Grades 9 through 12 will increase from 22 students to 28 students while average class sizes in Grades 4 through 8 will go from 23 students to 24 students.

Thompson promised that “not one teacher will lose their job” at the time of the announcement.

Premier Doug Ford’s office previously said that the changes to class sizes will result in 3,475 job losses for teachers, but all would be through attrition. The savings from the elimination of those positions is expected to amount to $851 million over four years.

The school board responded in the news release noting that the changes to elementary school classes violate collective agreements between the TDSB and its union locals and changes to high school classes will mean 800 fewer teachers by the school year of 2022-2023.

The meeting is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m.