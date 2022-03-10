The Toronto District School Board is holding a special meeting tonight to review its COVID-19 policies and procedures amid some confusion around who has the final say when it comes to masking in the classroom.

The Ontario government has announced that the mask mandate will no longer be in effect for most settings, including schools, as of March 21.

But the move has drawn criticism from a number of groups who have expressed concerns about the potential for it to hasten the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday morning at Queen’s Park Education Minister Stephen Lecce was pressed on whether local school boards and public health units could choose to continue to mandate masks on their own but seemed to suggest that the final decision will rest with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa also told CP24 earlier in the day that the decision on masking in schools is in “the purview of the province.”

“The province has after two years of great difficultly for our children taken a cautious approach to move forward and we are doing that with the full support of the chief medical officer of health, who has done his due diligence and consulted widely with medical officers of health,” Lecce said at Queen’s Park. “If a local community wants to do that (mandate masking in schools) they should continue the dialogue with him.”

The Ontario Principals’ Council released a statement on Thursday urging the province to reconsider lifting the mask mandate in schools, arguing that the decision to do so just as students return from March Break “does not appear to be grounded in the science” and could “jeopardize the safety of students, staff and our school communities.”

But Lecce defended the decision while speaking with reporters, noting that we are now “at a point where we can move forward with caution” thanks to high vaccination rates and investments that have been made in air filtration in schools.

He then reiterated that “if a public health unit wants to consider an elevated measure they can consult with the chief medical officer of health.”

However, Ministry of Education officials have subsequently clarified that local medical officers of health do retain the ability to issue an order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act which would effectively mandate masks in schools in their community. They say that prior to doing so they would typically consult with Ontario's chief medical officer of health but are not required by law to do so.

For its part, the TDSB has said that board members will be reviewing how the changes announced by the Ontario government “will be implemented” during tonight’s meeting.

They say that they will provide an update on Friday once they have “further details on implementation in TDSB schools.”

A number of school boards, including the Peel District School Board and Halton District School Board, have already announced plans to bring an end to mandatory masking in schools as of March 21. The Halton District School board has also said that masks will no longer be required on student transportation after March 21.

But at least one post-secondary institution has announced plans to keep their mask mandate in place for now.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the University of Waterloo said that masks would continue to be mandatory on its campus until the end of the winter term in order to “minimize the potential for disruption to the end of the term schedule and exams."