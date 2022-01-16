Students at Canada’s largest school board may have to wait one more day before they can return to in-person learning.

The Toronto District School Board announced Sunday night that students should prepare to do remote learning Monday if an incoming winter storm forces schools to close and the cancellation of school buses.

“While we had shared last month that if buses were cancelled, it would be a typical “snow day” (no live learning), as the entire system has already been learning remotely for almost two weeks and given the disruptions to students’ learning, we feel it would be best to extend remote learning for one additional day in kindergarten to Grade 12,” the board said in a message on its website.

The announcement comes hours before a winter storm is expected to arrive in the region. Environment Canada said a low-pressure system will bring significant snowfall starting Sunday evening, prompting it to issue a snowfall warning for Toronto and surrounding areas.

“Snow, at times heavy, with peak snowfall rates of three to five centimetres per hour possible Monday morning, which could significantly reduce visibilities,” the federal agency said in its advisory.

Environment Canada said Toronto could see snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres by Monday afternoon, with locally higher amounts of 30 centimetres possible.

The TDSB noted that they will let parents know whether schools will open at 6 a.m. Publicly funded schools in Ontario are set to reopen Monday to in-person learning after the province postponed it for two weeks due to soaring COVID-19 cases.

--

Watch CP24 Breakfast for the latest on school closures and school bus cancellations