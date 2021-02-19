TDSB says there are 10 active COVID-19 cases among students, 9 among staff
Signs helping direct the flow of student traffic are seen at Kensington Community School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Published Friday, February 19, 2021 11:15AM EST
The TDSB confirms that there are now 10 active COVID-19 cases among students and nine among staff members four days after in-person learning resumed in the city.
On Friday, provincial health officials confirmed that there are a total of 80 active school-related cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 64 involving students and 16 among staff.
Five schools have closed in Ontario due to outbreaks, the province says, but none of those schools are in Toronto.
Schools in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region were the last ones in Ontario to reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday.
Medical officers of health in both Peel Region and Toronto have said they would like to see what impact the reopening has on case numbers before opening any other parts of the economy.