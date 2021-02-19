

The TDSB confirms that there are now 10 active COVID-19 cases among students and nine among staff members four days after in-person learning resumed in the city.

On Friday, provincial health officials confirmed that there are a total of 80 active school-related cases of COVID-19 across the province, including 64 involving students and 16 among staff.

Five schools have closed in Ontario due to outbreaks, the province says, but none of those schools are in Toronto.

Schools in Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region were the last ones in Ontario to reopen for in-person learning on Tuesday.

Medical officers of health in both Peel Region and Toronto have said they would like to see what impact the reopening has on case numbers before opening any other parts of the economy.